Erick Fedde News: Strong outing goes to waste

Fedde came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Pirates, walking four and striking out two over six scoreless, no-hit innings.

The right-hander traded goose eggs with Mitch Keller for 88 pitches (51 strikes) before getting lifted in a game that didn't see its first run cross the plate until the 12th inning. Fedde has delivered two quality starts in three trips to the mound to begin the season, and he'll take a 4.20 ERA and 5:8 K:BB through 15 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Astros.