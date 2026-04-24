Erick Fedde headshot

Erick Fedde News: Surrenders three runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Fedde didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout across 5.2 innings.

Fedde worked as the bulk reliever behind opener Bryan Hudson, who gave up one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless first inning. Fedde threw 91 pitches but generated just five whiffs. While the right-hander has survived for the most part in the early going this season, his numbers are probably better than he's pitched, as Fedde will carry a 3.42 ERA and 16:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings into his next appearance. He doesn't have swing-and-miss stuff and fully relies on his defense.

Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox
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