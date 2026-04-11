Erick Fedde News: Takes tough loss vs. Kansas City
Fedde (0-3) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.
Fedde put the White Sox on the back foot after yielding a leadoff homer to Maikel Garcia. Fedde managed to settle in and kept the Royals off the board for the rest of his outing, but he was unable to avoid the loss after receiving no run support from his teammates. He tossed 53 strikes on 85 pitches (62.4 percent) while generating eight whiffs and seven flyouts. Fedde has yielded three earned runs or less in each of his first three starts of the season and has a 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 16 innings, yet he has taken the loss in all of his appearances this season. He's slated to start next week on the road against the Athletics.
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