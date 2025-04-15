Erick Fedde News: Works around danger in second loss

Fedde (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros after giving up one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Fedde managed to escape two bases-loaded jams, with one coming in the second inning by getting Mauricio Dubon to fly out and another in the fourth after forcing Jose Altuve to fly out. Jake Meyers plated a run on a single in the sixth, but Fedde was able to induce a double play to close his outing on a positive note. Although the veteran right-hander carries a solid 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through four starts (21 innings), his 10:11 K:BB is a cause for concern heading into next week's tough matchup in Atlanta.