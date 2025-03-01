Fantasy Baseball
Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Miller (finger) didn't throw his scheduled live bullpen session Saturday due to an illness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Miller has been dealing with numbness in a finger on his left (throwing) hand recently, though that isn't what held him back Saturday. The 27-year-old southpaw will take a day or two to recover before continuing to work toward making his spring debut.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
