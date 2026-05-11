Erik Miller Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Miller (back) yielded one hit and struck out one over a scoreless frame in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
MIller was cleared to pitch in a rehab game less than a week after landing on the 15-day injured list with a lower-back strain, putting him on pace to return Saturday when first eligible. Before getting injured, Miller was receiving some save chances as part of an unsettled Giants bullpen.
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