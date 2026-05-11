Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Miller (back) yielded one hit and struck out one over a scoreless frame in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

MIller was cleared to pitch in a rehab game less than a week after landing on the 15-day injured list with a lower-back strain, putting him on pace to return Saturday when first eligible. Before getting injured, Miller was receiving some save chances as part of an unsettled Giants bullpen.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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