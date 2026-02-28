Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller Injury: Dealing with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lower-back tightness will limit Miller to throwing solely off flat ground for the next few days, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Miller's back has prevented him from pitching in the Cactus League, and he has yet to begin throwing off a mound. Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, he's slated to begin throwing bullpen sessions sometime next week, but it's still unknown how far away he is from getting into a game.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
