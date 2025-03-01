Erik Miller Injury: Dealing with illness
Miller (finger) didn't throw his scheduled live bullpen session Saturday due to an illness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Miller has been battling numbness in a finger on his left (throwing) hand recently, though that isn't what held him back Saturday. The 27-year-old southpaw will take a day or two to recover before continuing to work toward making his spring debut.
