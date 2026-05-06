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Erik Miller Injury: Expected back when first eligible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Miller (back) will throw a bullpen session Thursday before beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller was just placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a lower-back strain, but the Giants expect him to be ready for activation when first eligible. The left-hander is one of four pitcher to record a save for the Giants this season and is poised to return to the late-inning mix before the end of next week if all goes well.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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