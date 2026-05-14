Erik Miller Injury: Expected to return Saturday
Miller (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Miller has made two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento during his minor-league rehab assignment, combining to pitch two scoreless innings while striking out three batters. The southpaw will make his return to the major-league roster after the minimum 15 days on the injured list, and he'll immediately be back in the mix for save chances with San Francisco.
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