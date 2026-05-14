Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller Injury: Expected to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Miller (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Miller has made two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento during his minor-league rehab assignment, combining to pitch two scoreless innings while striking out three batters. The southpaw will make his return to the major-league roster after the minimum 15 days on the injured list, and he'll immediately be back in the mix for save chances with San Francisco.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago