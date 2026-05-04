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Erik Miller Injury: Lands on IL with back strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 9:19am

The Giants placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a lower-back strain.

Miller may have tweaked his back during his last appearance against the Phillies on Thursday, when he tossed a scoreless inning in relief. The 28-year-old southpaw dealt with a back issue in spring training, so he may need a longer stint on the IL than the 15-day minimum. Right-hander Trevor McDonald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and will start Monday's game versus the Padres.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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