Erik Miller Injury: Managing finger issue

Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Miller is dealing with some finger numbness, but the issue isn't significant enough to require any medical testing, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-hander is expected to be ready to go within the next few days, but the Giants planned to slow play him early in camp regardless of the injury due to workload concerns. Miller made 73 appearances as a rookie last year and had a 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 87:38 K:BB across 67.1 innings while recording 14 holds.