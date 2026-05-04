Erik Miller Injury: Placed on IL with back strain

The Giants placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Friday, due to a lower-back strain.

Miller may have tweaked his back during his last outing against the Phillies on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning and logged one strikeout and a hold. The 28-year-old southpaw dealt with a back issue in spring training, so he may need a longer stint on the IL than the 15-day minimum. Right-hander Trevor McDonald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.