Erik Miller Injury: Ready to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Miller (back) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The live BP session will be the final hurdle that Miller needs to clear in his recovery from a back injury before making his Cactus League debut, perhaps as soon as later this week. Considering that Miller wasn't tasked with recording more than four outs in any of his 36 relief appearances for the Giants last season, he won't require much ramp-up time and should be ready to go for Opening Day.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
