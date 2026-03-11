Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller Injury: Set for Cactus League debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Miller (back) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Reds, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Miller threw a live batting practice session Tuesday with no issues, clearing the way for him to make his first appearance of spring training. The left-hander has been battling a back problem but expects to be ready to roll in time for Opening Day.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
