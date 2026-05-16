Erik Miller News: Activated from IL
The Giants reinstated Miller (back) from the injured list Saturday.
Miller will return to the Giants' bullpen after making just two rehab appearances in the minors, during which he gave up two hits and struck out three batters over two innings. The 28-year-old southpaw owns a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 11.1 innings in the big leagues this year and is likely to compete with Caleb Kilian for saves immediately after returning from the IL. Tristan Beck was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More