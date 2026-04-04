Erik Miller News: Allows two runs Friday

Miller allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets.

Miller had allowed just one hit and one walk in his first 1.2 innings of the season, but he struggled Friday. The left-hander entered in the ninth inning and issued a walk to the first batter he faced before surrendering an RBI double. He then gave up a single and another run before exiting. Over three outings, Miller has recorded a 7.71 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB across 2.1 innings.