Erik Miller News: Earns first win of 2025

Miller (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning victory over the Reds, pitching a scoreless inning while striking out one.

The left-handed reliever threw seven of his eight pitches for strikes in an efficient performance, working around the automatic runner in the 10th frame. Miller has yet to surrender a run in the 2025 campaign, allowing six hits across seven games. The 27-year-old owns a 0.00 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and a 4:3 K:BB over 5.1 innings so far this season.