Erik Miller News: Earns hold Sunday

Miller picked up a hold in Sunday's 8-5 win over the White Sox, striking out one in a scoreless inning.

Miller entered in the eighth inning and threw seven of his 11 pitches for strikes, earning his sixth hold on the campaign. The left-hander has recorded three straight scoreless outings since surrendering two runs in his return from a back strain May 16. He now owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 14.1 innings in 16 games this season.