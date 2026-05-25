Erik Miller News: Earns hold Sunday
Miller picked up a hold in Sunday's 8-5 win over the White Sox, striking out one in a scoreless inning.
Miller entered in the eighth inning and threw seven of his 11 pitches for strikes, earning his sixth hold on the campaign. The left-hander has recorded three straight scoreless outings since surrendering two runs in his return from a back strain May 16. He now owns a 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 14.1 innings in 16 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More