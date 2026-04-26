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Erik Miller News: Earns second save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Marlins. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 1.1 perfect innings.

Miller was called upon with two outs in the eighth inning and delivered a clean outing, retiring all four batters he faced to secure the victory for the Giants. It marked the southpaw's second save of the season, trailing only Ryan Walker, who leads the team with three saves, as manager Tony Vitello has deployed a closer-by-committee approach. Miller has now strung together seven consecutive scoreless outings and owns a 3.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 16:6 K:BB across 10.1 innings in 2026.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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