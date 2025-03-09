Fantasy Baseball
Erik Miller headshot

Erik Miller News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Miller (illness) worked around a hit batter and a base hit while recording three strikeouts over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.

The lefty reliever made his spring debut Saturday, after he had previously been delayed due to finger numbness and then an illness. With Miller returning to action Saturday with an impressive appearance, the missed time shouldn't affect his chances of securing a spot in San Francisco's Opening Day bullpen. Over his 73 appearances with San Francisco in 2024, Miller covered 67.1 innings and registered a 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 87:38 K:BB while collecting four wins and 14 holds.

