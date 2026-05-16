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Erik Miller News: Sloppy outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Miller allowed two runs on two walks and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Miller got the nod for a high-leverage spot in relief of starter Trevor McDonald in the seventh inning. He did fine there, but he struggled when staying on to begin the eighth. He walked two batters, and Caleb Kilian allowed both of them to score when he allowed a home run to Brent Rooker. Miller missed a minimal amount of time due to a back strain and appears set to compete for late-inning work with Kilian in the near term. Over 13 appearances this season, Miller has a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 12 innings.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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