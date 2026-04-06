Erik Miller News: Struggles Sunday
Miller picked up a blown save in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.
After Keaton Winn gave up two hits and recorded one out in the eighth inning, Miller entered the game and allowed a go-ahead two-run double to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. He then surrendered an RBI single and another RBI double before striking out the final two batters of the inning. The left-hander has allowed two runs in back-to-back outings and now owns a 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across three innings in four outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week218 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0262 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer283 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Miller See More