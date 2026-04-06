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Erik Miller News: Struggles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Miller picked up a blown save in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

After Keaton Winn gave up two hits and recorded one out in the eighth inning, Miller entered the game and allowed a go-ahead two-run double to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. He then surrendered an RBI single and another RBI double before striking out the final two batters of the inning. The left-hander has allowed two runs in back-to-back outings and now owns a 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across three innings in four outings this season.

Erik Miller
San Francisco Giants
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