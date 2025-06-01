Erik Sabrowski Injury: Moving rehab to Double-A

Sabrowski (elbow) will move his rehab assignment from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Double-A Akron this week, SI.com reports.

Sabrowski has been on the shelf all season with left elbow inflammation but may be a few weeks away from making his 2025 debut with the big club. He began his rehab assignment in the ACL on Friday and has been cleared to advance to a higher-level affiliate, despite walking three of the five batters he faced in his lone appearance in rookie ball. Sabrowski is projected to work in a middle-relief role for the Guardians once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.