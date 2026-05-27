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Erik Sabrowski Injury: No structural damage in elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 4:49am

Sabrowski (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed inflammation but no structural damage, MLB.com reports.

Sabrowski was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday after not appearing in a game since last week. The Guardians have not provided a timeline as of yet, but the MLB.com report includes a possible return in July. The return timeline could change pending new information in the coming weeks.

Erik Sabrowski
Cleveland Guardians
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