Erik Sabrowski Injury: No structural damage in elbow
Sabrowski (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed inflammation but no structural damage, MLB.com reports.
Sabrowski was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday after not appearing in a game since last week. The Guardians have not provided a timeline as of yet, but the MLB.com report includes a possible return in July. The return timeline could change pending new information in the coming weeks.
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