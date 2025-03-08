Erik Sabrowski Injury: Receives injection

Sabrowski received an anti-inflammatory injection in his elbow Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The injection will cause Sabrowski to sit down for a few days, and the Guardians have yet to give a timetable for his return. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in a game this spring, but he should still have a spot in Cleveland's bullpen after posting a 19:4 K:BB over 12.2 shutout regular-season innings in the majors last year.