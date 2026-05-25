Erik Sabrowski Injury: Sidelined by elbow inflammation

The Guardians placed Sabrowski on the 15-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

Sabrowski hasn't pitched since last Wednesday, so he might have been dealing with a tender elbow for a few days. It will be a big blow for the Guardians for however long Sabrowski is sidelined, as he's been one of the best relievers in baseball this season with a 1.71 ERA and 39:13 K:BB over 21 innings. The southpaw has notched a league-leading 17 holds.