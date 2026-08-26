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Erik Sabrowski News: Earns win in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Sabrowski (5-2) struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning to earn the win in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning victory over the Angels.

Sabrowski entered with the game tied at 6-6 and delivered a dominant inning, needing just 13 pitches to strike out the side and send the contest to extra innings. Cleveland then scored twice in the top of the 10th, putting Sabrowski in position for his fifth victory. The left-hander has emerged as one of the Guardians' most reliable bullpen arms this season, and this outing lowered his ERA to 3.08. He hasn't allowed a run in his last nine relief outings, posting a strong 12:3 K:BB across seven innings over that stretch.

Erik Sabrowski
Cleveland Guardians
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