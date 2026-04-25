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Erik Sabrowski News: First to 10 holds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Sabrowski struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Friday to record his 10th hold of the season in an 8-6 win over the Blue Jays.

The Canadian southpaw continues an impressive start to the season that has seen Sabrowski produce a 2.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 12.2 innings over 14 appearances. Sabrowski's 10 holds not only leads the majors, no one else is particularly close -- the Reds' Tony Santillan and the Royals' Matt Strahm are tied for second with seven holds apiece.

Erik Sabrowski
Cleveland Guardians
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