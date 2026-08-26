Erik Sabrowski headshot

Erik Sabrowski News: Notches first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Sabrowski earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Angels, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Cade Smith unavailable after pitching the previous two days, it was Sabrowski who got the call in the ninth inning Wednesday, tasked with protecting a one-run lead. The southpaw gave up an infield single to lead off the frame, but he rebounded to retire the next three batters en route to his first save this season. Sabrowski has been excellent of late, holding opponents scoreless in 10 straight appearances (eight innings) while claiming a high-leverage role in the Guardians' bullpen. Sabrowski's ERA is down to 3.00 through 39 innings this year with a 1.26 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB.

Erik Sabrowski
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Sabrowski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Sabrowski See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
19 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
22 days ago