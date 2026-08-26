Erik Sabrowski News: Notches first save
Sabrowski earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Angels, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
With Cade Smith unavailable after pitching the previous two days, it was Sabrowski who got the call in the ninth inning Wednesday, tasked with protecting a one-run lead. The southpaw gave up an infield single to lead off the frame, but he rebounded to retire the next three batters en route to his first save this season. Sabrowski has been excellent of late, holding opponents scoreless in 10 straight appearances (eight innings) while claiming a high-leverage role in the Guardians' bullpen. Sabrowski's ERA is down to 3.00 through 39 innings this year with a 1.26 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB.
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