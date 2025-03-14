Erik Swanson Injury: Has nerve issue in forearm

Swanson has been diagnosed with a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Swanson has had recurring issues with his forearm/elbow and now there's an explanation as to what's going on. All things considered, it's a favorable diagnosis, although it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games again. For now, Swanson will be shut down from throwing for a couple days before the next steps are decided. He is expected to begin the season on the 15-day injured list.