Erik Swanson headshot

Erik Swanson Injury: Lands on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Blue Jays placed Swanson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Swanson is working his way back from a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm. He was cleared to resume his throwing program last week, but he'll likely need at least a couple of weeks to fully ramp up and complete a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list. Once healthy, Swanson projects to serve as a setup arm or middle-innings option in the Toronto bullpen.

Erik Swanson
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
