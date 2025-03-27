Erik Swanson Injury: Lands on IL

The Blue Jays placed Swanson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Swanson is working his way back from a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm. He was cleared to resume his throwing program last week, but he'll likely need at least a couple of weeks to fully ramp up and complete a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list. Once healthy, Swanson projects to serve as a setup arm or middle-innings option in the Toronto bullpen.