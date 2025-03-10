Erik Swanson Injury: Meeting with doctor Thursday

Swanson (forearm/elbow) will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson has been slowed by forearm and elbow issues this spring. Blue Jays manager John Schneider referred to Swanson's arm issues as "a little bit of a recurring theme," and the goal with Thursday's exam is to "nail down exactly what's going on." More clarity on Swanson's situation is anticipated after Thursday's meeting, but the reliever is expected to begin the season on the injured list regardless of what comes out of the exam.