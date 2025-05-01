Erik Swanson Injury: MRI comes back negative
An MRI on Swanson's right forearm came back negative, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Swanson will receive a second opinion, but the initial prognosis on his pitching arm is good. The reliever was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome back in late March and had been slated to begin a rehab assignment earlier this week, but he had to be scratched due to renewed soreness. The next steps for Swanson should be revealed after he gets his second opinion.
