Erik Swanson Injury: Nursing forearm fatigue

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Swanson will be "a little behind" due to right forearm fatigue, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The club is proceeding cautiously with the reliever early on in camp, but Schneider believes that Swanson will have enough time to be ready for Opening Day. Swanson struggled in 2024 with a 5.03 ERA and 37:14 K:BB while allowing 11 home runs over 39.1 innings. However, if healthy, his track record (2.39 ERA, 31 percent strikeout rate from 2022 to 2023) suggests a bounce-back season should be in store.