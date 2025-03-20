Erik Swanson Injury: Resumes throwing program
Swanson (forearm) resumed a throwing program Wednesday and "felt good," per Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
It's the beginning of what will be a deliberate ramp-up as Swanson works his way back from a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm. The right-handed reliever will begin the season on the 15-day injured list and should be expected to miss at least the first month or so of the season.
