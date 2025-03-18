Erik Swanson Injury: To resume throwing soon

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Swanson (forearm) will resume a throwing program Wednesday or Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

It will be the beginning of what Schneider referred to as a "normal-ish, maybe a little bit of an accelerated ramp-up" similar to what pitchers do at the start of spring training. Given that timetable, it sounds like Swanson will probably miss most, it not all, of April, as he works his way back from a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm.