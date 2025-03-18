Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Swanson headshot

Erik Swanson Injury: To resume throwing soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Swanson (forearm) will resume a throwing program Wednesday or Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

It will be the beginning of what Schneider referred to as a "normal-ish, maybe a little bit of an accelerated ramp-up" similar to what pitchers do at the start of spring training. Given that timetable, it sounds like Swanson will probably miss most, it not all, of April, as he works his way back from a median nerve entrapment in his right forearm.

Erik Swanson
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now