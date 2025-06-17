Erik Swanson News: DFA'd by Toronto

The Blue Jays designated Swanson for assignment Tuesday.

Swanson missed the first couple months of the season due to carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, and he surrendered nine earned runs across 5.1 frames in his first six outings. The 31-year-old was a reliable high-leverage arm from 2021 to 2023 with a 2.60 ERA 48 saves in 159 appearances, so he could receive some interest on the waiver wire.