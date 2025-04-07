Eriq Swan News: Building up in extended ST

Swan is building up in extended spring training, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Swan was one of the most impressive pitchers in the Arizona Fall League (14:1 K:BB in 8.2 innings) after logging 22.2 innings at Single-A, so he will presumably head to Single-A or High-A once cleared. The fact that he is still building up likely means he suffered some sort of injury earlier in camp or prior to reporting to camp, but Callis reports Swan should be back by the end of April.