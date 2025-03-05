Fantasy Baseball
Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement Injury: Could be in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Clement (mouth) could be back in the lineup Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clement had to leave Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch, but he managed to escape with just a lip laceration and contusion and is feeling much better. He's expected to serve as Toronto's primary third baseman in 2025.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
