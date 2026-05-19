Ernie Clement Injury: Dealing with strep throat
Clement has strep throat and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Clement started the previous 15 games but will hit the bench after feeling the strep symptoms come on Monday. Davis Schneider is stepping in at second base Tuesday for Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 911 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More