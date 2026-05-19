Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement Injury: Dealing with strep throat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Clement has strep throat and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Clement started the previous 15 games but will hit the bench after feeling the strep symptoms come on Monday. Davis Schneider is stepping in at second base Tuesday for Toronto.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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