Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement Injury: Exits after HBP in face

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:57am

Clement was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clement was struck by a 91.3 mph fastball from Ty Madden and walked off the field with a trainer while holding a bloody towel to his face. The Blue Jays are saying for the time being that Clement is dealing with a lip laceration and contusion, although it's not clear whether he still needs to undergo additional testing. Clement is expected to open the season as Toronto's primary third baseman.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
