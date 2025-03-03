Ernie Clement Injury: No concussion or fractures

Clement did not suffer any fractures and is not dealing with any concussion symptoms as a result of a hit-by-pitch in the face during Monday's game against the Tigers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports

It was a scary situation when Clement was struck by a 91.3 mph Ty Madden fastball, but the infielder has managed to escape with merely a lip laceration and contusion. Projected to be the Blue Jays' primary third baseman this season, Clement should be considered day-to-day.