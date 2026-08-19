Ernie Clement Injury: Taking seat Wednesday due to illness
Clement is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rays due to an illness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Clement picked up three hits in Tuesday's win over the Rays but then woke up Wednesday feeling under the weather. The Blue Jays will give Clement a day off as a result, paving the way for Josh Smith to start at second base. Consider Clement day-to-day.
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