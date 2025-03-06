Fantasy Baseball
Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Clement (mouth) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

An errant fastball struck Clement in the face during Monday's exhibition, but he managed to avoid any fractures and was cleared of a concussion. The 28-year-old is now ready to resume his preparations for Opening Day, as he gears up to serve as the primary third baseman for Toronto in 2025.

