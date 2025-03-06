Ernie Clement News: Back in action Thursday
Clement (mouth) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
An errant fastball struck Clement in the face during Monday's exhibition, but he managed to avoid any fractures and was cleared of a concussion. The 28-year-old is now ready to resume his preparations for Opening Day, as he gears up to serve as the primary third baseman for Toronto in 2025.
