Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Bangs out three more hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Clement went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The 30-year-old infielder extended his current hitting streak to seven games with his fifth performance of the season of three hits or more. Clement has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 contests, slashing .381/.400/.619 over that blistering stretch with six doubles, three homers, one steal, 10 runs and 10 RBI.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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