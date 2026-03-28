Ernie Clement News: Bangs out two doubles Friday
Clement went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's win over the A's.
It was a strong start to the season for the 30-year-old infielder, who's expected to be Toronto's everyday second baseman now that Andres Gimenez is sliding over to shortstop to replace Bo Bichette. Clement posted a respectable .277/.313/.398 slash line in 2025 with nine homers and six steals in 157 games while bouncing all around the infield, but having a stable defensive home could allow him to find another level at the plate.
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