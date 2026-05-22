Ernie Clement News: Barrage of XBH in win

Clement went 3-for-4 with three doubles in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays managed only seven hits in total in a 2-0 victory, but Clement stayed hot with two-baggers off three different pitchers. The 30-year-old infielder is slashing .375/.405/.600 over his last 12 games with five total extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs.