Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Barrage of XBH in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Clement went 3-for-4 with three doubles in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays managed only seven hits in total in a 2-0 victory, but Clement stayed hot with two-baggers off three different pitchers. The 30-year-old infielder is slashing .375/.405/.600 over his last 12 games with five total extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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