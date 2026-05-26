Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Extends hit streak with solo homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Clement went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Clement got the Blue Jays on the board early with a solo homer off Sandy Alcantara in the second inning. Clement has gone deep in back-to-back games and is now on a nine-game hitting streak. For the season, he is slashing .298/.323/.452 with two steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 22 runs over 217 plate appearances. Clement leads the American League with 17 doubles while ranking second in hits and seventh in batting average.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago