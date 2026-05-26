Ernie Clement News: Extends hit streak with solo homer
Clement went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.
Clement got the Blue Jays on the board early with a solo homer off Sandy Alcantara in the second inning. Clement has gone deep in back-to-back games and is now on a nine-game hitting streak. For the season, he is slashing .298/.323/.452 with two steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 22 runs over 217 plate appearances. Clement leads the American League with 17 doubles while ranking second in hits and seventh in batting average.
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