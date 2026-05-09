Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Five-hit effort against Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Clement went 5-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 14-1 rout of the Angels.

Six different Blue Jays recorded multiple knocks as part of a 20-hit barrage, but Clement paced his team with his second career five-hit performance. His solo shot in the seventh inning was Clement's second homer of the season, and through 38 games he's slashing .299/.319/.422 with one steal, 12 RBI and 14 runs.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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